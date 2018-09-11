BREAKINGMaryland Declares State Of Emergency Ahead Of Hurricane Florence
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland will drop its standardized test, often criticized for being too time-consuming and disruptive to the school schedule.

WTOP-FM reported last week that Gov. Larry Hogan said at a news conference that officials “never want to see another one of these PARCC exams.” The Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers tests were once used in dozens of states as a way to compare student achievement scores across the country after the adoption of Common Core standards.

In Maryland, less than half the students can pass the test. The Baltimore Sun reports that the state is seeking bids from contractors to design a new assessment that takes less time to take and grade. It won’t be implemented until the following school year.

