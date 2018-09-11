CARROLL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ)—The 35th anniversary of the Maryland Wine Festival has been postponed due to inclement weather. The new, single-day date for the Maryland Wine Festival is Saturday, October 13, 2018.

Hosted by the Carroll County Farm Museum, this event features more than 25 Maryland wineries, pouring more than 150 distinct and delicious wines. Attendees of the Maryland Wine Festival can peruse wares and purchase food from dozens of vendors. Come out on Saturday, October 13, 2018 for this great wine event! Please note, the 2018 Maryland Wine Festival will be a one-day event.

2018 Maryland Governor’s Cup winner, Port of Leonardtown Winery, has announced they will make the public release of their 2015 vintage Barbera Reserve. This fantastic release was awarded the 2018 Governor’s Cup after receiving a gold medal and the best-in-class title for Maryland red wines.

Enthusiasts wishing to explore a curated wine list featuring rare wines not featured on the main festival lawn are invited to join us in the Explorer Tent at the Hilltop Hangout. Explorer Pass holders also gain access to shaded seating and private, air-conditioned restrooms.

Get more details about the Maryland Wine Festival here.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook