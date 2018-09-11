BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are seeking information on a suspect in a robbery at the Royal Farms store on North Point Boulevard.

The suspect had taken extreme measures to not be identified, but police believe someone may have information on this person’s identity or information that may lead the suspect to police.

According to police, the suspect is believed to have committed armed robberies at the Royal Farm store at 4015 North Point Boulevard on August 30 at 10:42 p.m. and then again in the early morning September 10 at 2:33 a.m.

In both robberies, the suspect approached the store from the area of Salty Dog’s Crab House, approached the counter displaying a handgun and demanded cash and cigarettes. He then reportedly fled on foot back toward the crab house.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the robberies or seen anything suspicious to call 410-307-3030. Callers may remain anonymous.

