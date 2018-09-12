BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There is an opportunity for job seekers coming up this month.

The city’s WorkBaltimore Convention offers empowerment and employment.

“Last year I think we had over 4,000 people,” Mayor Pugh said at a news conference in City Hall today. “We are doing a closer measurement of how many people actually got or get jobs during that process.”

This year there’s an added resource- record expungement.

“It is no exaggeration, as we all know, to say that the existence of criminal justice records poses one of the most formidable barriers to employment,” said City Solicitor Andre Davis.

The City Law Department is holding a clinic to help those who are eligible get their records expunged.

“For example, a lot of people don’t realize that not only arrest records can be expunged but certain conviction records can be expunged,” he said.

Organizers expect 86 employers to participate this year, including BGE, Johns Hopkins and the Horseshoe Casino.

“Everybody has not reported the jobs that they’ll have available,” said Pugh. “We know that many of our agencies will be there as well.”

The WorkBaltimore convention is at the convention center September 26 and 27.

