ELDERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — A man was found guilty by jury of carjacking and related charges after a two-day trial in Carroll County on Tuesday.

On August 29, 2017, a teenage victim and witnesses were in the 1800 block of Fallstaff Court in Eldersburg, Md., when Clifton Pope approached the victim and forcefully carjacked her, taking possession of her Honda Pilot.

The teenage victim and other witnesses at the scene were able to stop Pope from driving the Honda Pilot away from the location. After he was unable to drive away, Pope fled to a nearby yard. He was apprehended by the Carroll County Sherriff’s Office not far away from where he carjacked the victim.

Before the carjacking, Pope stole a cart full of clothes from a Walmart. But, his ride abandoned him in the parking lot after a store employee confronted Pope about the stolen merchandise in the cart.

Pope then carjacked the teenage victim. He is facing a possible sentence of more than 30 years in prison.

