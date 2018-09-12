BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland teenager is accused of raping and killing his 83-year-old neighbor, and charging documents say police found his fingerprints on a condom wrapper at the scene.

News outlets report 14-year-old Tyrone Harvin was arrested Friday and charged as an adult with rape and murder in the death of Dorothy Mae Neal.

14-Year-Old Arrested For Murder, Rape Of 83-Year-Old

Neal was found beaten unconscious in her Baltimore apartment last month. She suffered fractures to her face and signs of sexual assault. She was taken to a hospital and died from blunt force trauma.

Police say the seventh-grader hasn’t admitted to the crime. He was charged as an adult last year with armed robbery and assault. Those charges were later dropped.

It’s unclear if the teen has a lawyer. He’s set to appear in court next week.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)