BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland teenager is accused of raping and killing his 83-year-old neighbor, and charging documents say police found his fingerprints on a condom wrapper at the scene.

News outlets report 14-year-old Tyrone Harvin was arrested Friday and charged as an adult with rape and murder in the death of Dorothy Mae Neal.

Neal was found beaten unconscious in her Baltimore apartment last month. She suffered fractures to her face and signs of sexual assault. She was taken to a hospital and died from blunt force trauma.

Police say the seventh-grader hasn’t admitted to the crime. He was charged as an adult last year with armed robbery and assault. Those charges were later dropped.

It’s unclear if the teen has a lawyer. He’s set to appear in court next week.

