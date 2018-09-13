BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Department of Health has placed restrictions on the use of water at the Eastern Family Resource Center in response to two cases of Legionnaires’ disease in people who spent some time at the center.

“While it is possible that exposure in these cases could have happened somewhere else, in an abundance of caution, the Baltimore County Department of Health is limiting the oral consumption of water and discontinuing the use of showers at this facility,” BCDH said in a release.

Legionella can be found in water environments including cooling towers, showers, humidifiers and whirlpool spas.

The center’s actions are in an effort to reduce exposure to aerosolized water while testing is conducted, according to the release.

This story will be updated.

