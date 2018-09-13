BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore band gets a huge spotlight. Radio Disney has named JAGMAC the “Next Big Thing.” The six talented siblings sing, dance, rap, and play instruments. JAGMAC stands for their names — Jared, Angelique, Gabriel, Manjo, Alyssa, and CJ.

“Unfortunately, Baltimore doesn’t always get the best rep. We are hopefully trying to shed some light in the industry,” Alyssa said. “Being Radio Disney’s Next Big Thing is such a huge experience.”

They joke they’ve been performing since birth.

“We wrote a song for our dad for his birthday party years ago. And we were like this is really fun! What if we keep singing and dancing together?” CJ said.

After years of hard work, JAGMAC is now on a nationwide tour. But they’re ready to conquer the music world.

