SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — Paramedics transported a total of 12 patients from a home in Severn after discovering a carbon monoxide leak on Wednesday afternoon.

While examining a patient complaining of chest pains in the 1500 Block of Ringe Drive, a small carbon monoxide detector attached to the medical bag carried by the paramedics alerted them to high levels of carbon monoxide within the home. After investigating, the source was determined to be a gas stove which was secured and the home ventilated.

First responders and residents were evacuated from the home, before additional resources were requested to the scene. A total of 12 patients were evaluated by paramedics and transported from the scene. Only one patient, who had been inside the residence for most of the day, displayed symptoms consistent with carbon monoxide poisoning.

The other residents had been exposed for periods less than 90 minutes, and although not showing symptoms, did have indications of CO exposure based on readings from portable CO oximeters carried by paramedics. Six adults and six juveniles were transported to Baltimore Washington Medical Center, the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center and the University of Maryland Medical Center. None had symptoms that were believed to be life-threatening.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook