ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan wants to further expand a program that encourages students to study math, science and technology.

Hogan is meeting Thursday with senior executives from IBM and Maryland businesses leaders to advocate for further expansion of the Pathways in Technology Early College High School program. It’s known as P-TECH for short.

The program enables students to graduate with a high school diploma and a no-cost, two-year associate degree in a STEM field in six years or less.

Each P-TECH student is paired with a professional mentor. They participate in workplace training and are eligible for paid internships with their industry partner. After completing the program, graduates receive “first-in-line” consideration for jobs.

