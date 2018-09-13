BUCKEYSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — September is Traumatic Brain Injury Awareness Month. It is the leading cause of death and disability in children.

17-year-old Trevor’s life changed course when, in the summer of 2017, he and a fellow Boy Scout decided to climb what looked like the perfect cliff.

The Hickmans, who live in Buckeystown, are forever grateful for the care Trevor received, and still receives at the Kennedy Krieger Institute.

“I think I climbed up about 50 feet and the rock I was holding onto ripped off,” Trevor said.

That’s all he remembers. In fact, Trevor does not remember that or anything that happened for the next few months.

“They told us, they said ‘Your son is in very serious condition,” Trevor’s mom said. “He’s definitely a walking miracle,”

When he was stabilized, Trevor was transferred to Kennedy Krieger Institute where he spent months in a coma, then came months of rehab, which still continue.

“Physically, the physical therapy went by the quickest, thank god,”

“Usually the physical disabilities improve but cognitive and emotional difficulties are long-lasting,” doctor

“I get frustrated a lot and it’s kinda embarrassing but that’s just how the brain is,”

Traumatic brain injury can go from the mild, a concussion, to the severe. Such as Trevor’s where the patient is initially unresponsive.

Dr. Slomine said it is important you watch for symptoms.

“Symptoms including physical symptoms, emotional symptoms and cognitive symptoms, you need to seek out care,” Slomine said.

Trevor is on track to graduate high school this year, but there is still no way of knowing just when a person with traumatic brain injury is totally healed.

“I’ll probably be recovering for the rest of my life, really it’s pretty crazy,”

