By Marty Bass
Filed Under:Marty Bass Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — No fog but plenty of humidity to start this day off. Nothing new here, and that is a good news-bad news type of deal. The good news is Florence will remain South. I mean it is not good news, we don’t want to diminish the potential issues and misery in the Carolina’s,  but for us we got VERY lucky. The bad news is our run of bad weather luck continues. Like yesterday, and the past many days, the easterly flow will again bring us low hanging, but dramatic looking clouds, humid conditions, and a chance of a passing shower or light thundershower. And that is basically the forecast into next week.

It is Friday eve, Thursday in the big town. The Ravens play the BenGALs in the Queen City tonight and the weather should be perfect. Clear skies with temps in the mid 70’s. Get your purple on loud and proud.

MB!

