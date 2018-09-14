HURRICANE FLORENCEThe Cat 1 hurricane made landfall in North Carolina Thursday
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore-native Gervonta Davis was arrested early Friday morning in Washington D.C. after police say he was involved in a fistfight.

Our media partner, The Baltimore Sun, is reporting the fight happened after an argument in the 1700 block of M St. N.W. at 3 a.m.

According to police, Davis and Ricardo Jose Rodriguez, of Silver Spring, began punching each other.

Both were arrested and charged with disorderly affray.

