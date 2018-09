CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A 16-year-old has sustained serious injuries in a bicycle crash early Monday morning in Catonsville.

The crash caused part of Frederick Road to be closed off between Cedarwood Road and Nunnery Lane.

Police have advised the use of Edmondson Ridge Rd as an alternative route.

A juv ped (16 y.o. on bike) crash has Frederick Rd closed between Cedarwood Rd & Nunnery Ln. Use Edmondson Ridge Rd as alt route. Juv has serious injuries but expected to survive. ^jzp — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) September 17, 2018

Although the teen sustained serious injuries, they are expected to survive.

