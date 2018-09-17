MIDDLETOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal car crash in Middletown, Md.

Investigators say a 2016 Ford Fusion was traveling eastbound on I-70 east of Hollow Road. A 2018 Freightliner tractor trailer was stopped on the right shoulder in the same area due to a flat tire. According to police, the Fusion left the roadway and struck the back of the tractor trailer.

The driver of the Fusion was Richard Allen Manlove, 78. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle has been identified as Latoya Vaneetra Richards, 36. She did not suffer any injuries.

Anyone who might have witnessed the collision is encouraged to contact the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack at 301-600-4151.

Police say they are still investigating why the Fusion went off the road.

