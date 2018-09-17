BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s Michael Phelps was on ‘CBS This Morning’ talking about what people can do in the critical fight to save water.

There are those who still speculate Phelps will come back and swim in Tokyo in 2020, but as for now, he insists he’s retired from the sport.

“Water has been a huge part of my life from the beginning, whether I’m in the pool or out of the pool,” Phelps said.

But it’s in the pool water has clearly shaped Phelps’ life and legacy.

However, in 2016, after announcing his retirement, he began focusing on the global water crisis. According to the U.N., 4 in 10 people worldwide already experience water scarcity and the EPA reports that at least 40 states in the U.S. anticipate shortages by 2024.

“This is our second year of the campaign, so 3 out of 4 Americans who know what we’re doing and have heard a little bit about the campaign have already put away and saved approximately 50 billion gallons,” Phelps said.

They did this by turning off the faucet while brushing teeth, being aware of water use watering the lawn or doing laundry.

The Michael Phelps Foundation’s “IM” program has also taught tens of thousands of children water safety.

“Everything I’m doing now is what I love. I’m very fortunate to get up and talk about water conservation, or talk about mental health or helping kids live healthy and happy lifestyle and teaching water safety,” Phelps said.

Phelps has been open about his depression, receiving treatment in 2014.

“It’s not something that’s going to go away. It’s something that makes me who I am. And for me, I just try to be as prepared as I can whenever they do arise,” Phelps said.

Phelps encourages communicating and getting help if someone needs it.

