BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County voters will choose a new county executive this November.

The race between Al Redmer Jr. (R) and Johnny Olszewski Jr. (D), has pitted the ideals of both candidates against each other in what the two consider their visions for a county that both men believe surpasses politics.

Olszewski and Redmer are vying to lead in what is the third most populated jurisdiction in the state.

Both came out of tough primaries, with Olszewski eking out a 17-vote victory in a rare recount, and Redmer fending off a well known, four-term delegate in Pat McDonough.

With county schools closing early and delaying openings due to high-temperature heatwaves, both candidates will need to have answers to what is surely a hot-ticket item for voters.

“If I’m fortunate enough to be county executive” Olszewski said. “We’ll make sure as best we can, including temporary measures, there are no students that experience what happened this year,”

This appears to be common ground between the two candidates.

“While we have a long term plan, we will have a short term solution for this heat at the end of this school year.” Redmer said.

Redmer is the Maryland State Insurance Commisioner, whereas Olszewski is a teacher who won his primary on an education platform. Both candidates have served in the General Assembly as delegates. ”

“The enthusiasm is real.” Olszewski said, noting on voter interaction.

“We know that turnout in the primary was up over prior years,” Olszewski said. “So we expect there will be a higher turnout in the general. I’m particularly encouraged by new voters who want to get engaged in the process who weren’t engaged before. So our candidacy can connect with those voters, we’re doing all we can to make sure that’s the case.”

Redmer said he believes that under his office, Baltimore County would see the changes its citizens are looking for.

“A lot of folks are desperate for change in Baltimore County.” Redmer said. “I represent that change, and with a Redmer administration, we are going to change Baltimore County for the better.

For both candidates, change could include alterations in the approval process for development projects in the county.

The two are also in favor of preventing the state from transferring money intended for schools to other uses.

