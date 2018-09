ELKRIDGE, Md. (WJZ) — Two people were rescued from a car stuck in high water in Elkridge, Maryland.

Crews got the call at 4:45 p.m. for a car stuck in high water at Furnace Avenue and Race Road.

One victim has been removed from the vehicle in flood water so far.

There are no injuries reported.

