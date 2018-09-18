BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting at around 6:05 p.m. Tuesday night.

Once at the location, officers found a man suffering a graze wound to the stomach.

The victim was in the 800 block of Vine Street when he was shot by an unidentified suspect.

This is the fourth reported shooting in Baltimore on Tuesday. One shooting resulted in death.

25-Year-Old Man Dies In West Baltimore Shooting

Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook