OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Due to increased rip current activity this month, Ocean City Beach Patrol has been regularly enacting swimming restrictions for the safety of beach-goers. Swimmers have right of way, and surfers must wear a leash to keep themselves tethered to their surfboards.

OCBP: Modification of the surfing restrictions for Tuesday, September 18, 2018 (only). Swimmers have right of way. Surfers must wear leash. — O.C. Beach Patrol (@OCBP_HQ) September 18, 2018

Rip currents are leading hazards for all beach-goers, and are particularly dangerous for weak or non-swimmers. Speeds of the currents are typically 1-2 feet per second, however, speeds as high as 8 feet per second have been measured as well.

The Beach Patrol will remain on duty, every day from 10:00 am to 5:30 pm, until Sunday, September 23, 2018. Visit the Ocean City Website for more safety information and be sure to check out the OCBP twitter for updates on beach conditions.

