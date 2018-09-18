TRACKING FLORENCEFlorence Brings Heavy Rains To The Northeast

OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) —  Due to increased rip current activity this month, Ocean City Beach Patrol has been regularly enacting swimming restrictions for the safety of beach-goers. Swimmers have right of way, and surfers must wear a leash to keep themselves tethered to their surfboards.

Rip currents are leading hazards for all beach-goers, and are particularly dangerous for weak or non-swimmers. Speeds of the currents are typically 1-2 feet per second, however, speeds as high as 8 feet per second have been measured as well.

The Beach Patrol will remain on duty, every day from 10:00 am to 5:30 pm, until Sunday, September 23, 2018. Visit the Ocean City Website for more safety information and be sure to check out the OCBP twitter for updates on beach conditions.

