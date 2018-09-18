TRACKING FLORENCEFlorence Brings Heavy Rains To The Northeast
BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — County Police are currently searching for 16-year-old Lexi Gottesman, who was last seen at school in the 200 block of Patapsco Avenue on Monday afternoon.

She is described as a 5-foot-1 and 100 lbs with blonde/black hair and brown eyes and a scar on her forearm

She was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, a tank-top, and a short sleeve, blue jean-jacket. Anyone with information can call Baltimore County Police at (410)-853-3668 or call 911.

