BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — County Police are currently searching for 16-year-old Lexi Gottesman, who was last seen at school in the 200 block of Patapsco Avenue on Monday afternoon.

She is described as a 5-foot-1 and 100 lbs with blonde/black hair and brown eyes and a scar on her forearm

She was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, a tank-top, and a short sleeve, blue jean-jacket. Anyone with information can call Baltimore County Police at (410)-853-3668 or call 911.

#MISSING: Lexi Gottesman (16) LS at school in 200 blk Patapsco Ave yesterday afternoon. 5'1", 100 lbs, blnd/blk hair, brn eyes, scars on forearms. LSW blu jean shorts, tank top, short sleeve blu jean jkt. If seen/have info, call #BCoPD at 410-853-3668 or call 911. ^JzP pic.twitter.com/ZzhqW64C2Y — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) September 18, 2018

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook