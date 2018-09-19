BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A county in California honored swimming sensation Clark Kent – also known as Superman – after he beat a record that Michael Phelps held for 23 years,

Monterey County officially declared September 18th “Superman Clark Kent Apuada Day.”

The 10-year-old – who happens to share his name with the character in Superman comics – pulled off a big surprise this summer.

He broke a 100 meter butterfly record that Phelps set when he was the same age.

Apuada beat the legendary Olympian by more than a second.

Phelps set the record in 1995, and later went on to become the most decorated Olympian of all time.

