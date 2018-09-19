Filed Under:Hurricane Florence

MARYLAND (WJZ) — Volunteers from the Maryland and Delmarva chapters of The Greater Chesapeake Region of American Red Cross are leaving for North Carolina to bring assistance to those devastated by Hurricane Florence and the subsequent massive historic floods of recent days.

Ten local staff members have already been deployed or are scheduled to leave for the Carolinas, including two Mass Care Trained volunteers.

Forty-three local Red Cross volunteers have been assigned to the Local Disaster Response Operations over the last two weeks, and now that the local response is gearing down, many volunteers that were held back for local operations are being deployed to the Carolinas as well.

On average, the American Red Cross of the Greater Chesapeake Region provides help to Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia families four times each day after disasters to include emergency shelter, food, clothing, and counseling.

