MIDDLETON, Wi (CBS Chicago) — Three people were reportedly shot after a suspect opened fire at a commercial building in Middleton, Wisconsin.

The gunman, who was shot by police, was taken into custody.

The victims and gunman are at local hospitals for treatment. There is no longer a threat to the community

The city is about six miles northwest of Madison.

According to the Dane County Communications Center, dispatch received multiple reports of an active shooter in the 1800 block of Deming Way.

