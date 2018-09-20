ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Eyewitnesses describe the scene as chaotic after a woman opened fire at a warehouse in a neighborhood just outside Aberdeen in Hartford County, Maryland.

It was just after 9 a.m. when first responders rushed to the scene at the Rite Aid Distribution Center in Perryman for a reports of shots fired.

Police later said a 26-year-old woman shot and killed three people and injured three others before turning the gun on herself. She was a temporary employee at the warehouse.

What We Know:

Three people were killed, three others injured in a workplace shooting in Harford County.

The shooting happened at the Rite Aid Distribution Center near Aberdeen.

The call came in to police at 9:06 a.m.

The lone female shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Five people are receiving treatment at hospitals in Baltimore and Delaware.

A family reunification center is set up at the Level Volunteer Fire House, 3633 Level Village Rd. in Havre de Grace.

The Harford County Information Hotline in the EOC (410-838-5800) has been activated for family & loved ones.

In 911 calls you can hear eyewitnesses and first responders describing the scene moments after the shooting.

In two calls, people said they saw a person with a gunshot wound to the head. One person they said was shot in the leg.

Venetta Johnson, who works at the Rite Aid Center, was happy to reunite with her sister Thursday, several hours after the shooting.

“I’m so glad I’m out of there, You know cause it’s devastating at work like that. I’m really fresh,” she said, saying she’s only worked there for two months. “People have been there for years so they know people and everyone is just walking around — grieving.”

She said she did not hear the gunfire.

Her sister Kim ran to the scene when she heard about the shooting and said she cried for a while.

“Is my sister here or is she not? I can’t get in touch with her on her phone,” Kim said. “I couldn’t get in touch with the warehouse, so the only thing to do is to ride out here and come get her.”

She said she’s seen too much of this and there’s not enough love out in the world.

“I’m just glad my sister is OK,” Kim said. “I was going to put on a shield to get her.”

Colleen Hendrickson lives and works nearby, and she thought it was a normal day while heading to catch the bus and head to work, but then someone warned her there was an active shooting nearby.

“It’s very scary when it’s just right there on your doorstep, because you can see a billion news reports about shooters, about emergency instances, and it still doesn’t make it real to you,” Hendrickson said. “I think it’s real for a lot of people right now, and there’s a lot of people still affected by this, [police] are still looking, and it’s been a few hours at this point, or about an hour and a half. It’s just insane and it’s still sinking in. It’s still crazy.”

She said the police response was quick and massive and roads were shut down quickly in the area as police contained the scene.

“It’s been absolutely crazy. Everything is cut off, all the roads are cut off. They’re not even supposed to let cars down here, and they’re just using any larger vehicles, they’re letting through,” Hendrickson said. “They’re telling some people to divert through the graveyard, somewhat. But there’s so many cars. I think I counted at least ambulances, and that’s just when I was counting.

Mike Carey, who works in a nearby building, said a man who was shot in the leg ran into his building.

Emergency responders were called and started treating the man immediately.

The man told Carey he heard gunshots and ran, but got shot anyway. He didn’t know what happened.

Carey talked to another employee who said the temporary employee was having a bad day a wanted to pick a fight.

