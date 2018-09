NEW MARKET, Md. (WJZ) — Detectives from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office have arrested 40-year-old, Korey Joseph Shorb, on one count of Second Degree Sexual Offense.

The arrest was made as a result of an ongoing investigation involving an incident that occurred in Frederick in 2010.

Shorb was taken to an Adult Detention Center and released on a Personal Recognizance Bond.

