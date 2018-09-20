PRINCE GEORGE’S CO., Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after two officers were shot in Prince George’s County Wednesday night.

The officers were reportedly shot while in the 2700 block of Lorring Dr.

2 Officers Shot In Prince George’s County

During an investigation, police said that they were made aware of an individual that was selling drugs in the community from a confidential informant.

At around 10 p.m., they served a search warrant at the address they identified through investigation.

Police are saying the individual they were targeting does not live at the address, the investigation led them to the wrong address.

A man and his daughter were home at the point where they began to execute a search warrant.

“Our officers had worked to corroborate information from the confidential informant, however, we did not draw the right conclusion,” Chief Hank Stawinski said.

He wanted to be clear that the investigation led us to the wrong address, but they did not serve a search warrant to the wrong address, but the investigation led them to the wrong one.

“He did not know there were police officers attempting to enter his apartment,” Chief Hank Stawinski said.

“The man acted to protect himself and his daughter through what he believed to be a threat of home invasion,” He said.

Police said the man fired a single shot when the door opens, and as the door opened he immediately dropped the weapon.

“As that door now opens, he realizes now that those are police officers,” Chief Stawinski said. “He immediately drops that weapon, he immediately goes to the window and starts communicating, ‘you got the wrong address don’t shoot my daughter’.”

Both were flown to Baltimore Shock Trauma, and are said to have suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Both officers were flown to Baltimore Shock Trauma. Prelim: We understand they are in stable condition with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries. More to follow. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 20, 2018

After interviewing the man and his daughter, officials decided the man would not be charged.

“It would be inappropriate to hold this gentleman criminally responsible for his actions,” Chief Stawinski said.

Breaking: We are investigating two officers shot in the 2700 block of Lorring Drive. Media Relations Division reps headed to scene. More to follow. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 20, 2018

Police said they are checking on every single search warrant they have currently how so this does not occur again.

“We are going to be reviewing our methods of corroborating information from confidential informants, and coming up with a new set of standardized practices to make sure this does not happen again,”

