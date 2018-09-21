BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Expedia has made a list that ranks the nation’s 10 smelliest cities, just not in the way you would think.

The list is made up of cities known for specific foods or smells that provide travelers with a reminder of fun experiences.

Charm City makes it onto the list with its signature smell of freshly baked bread that is sure to bring back vivid memories for those who have visited or live there.

“The smell of freshly baked bread drifts from Baltimore’s Schmidt Baking Company and H&S Bakery, wrapping you in a warm hug.” The website notes.

“Smelling like home sweet home, Baltimore will have you salivating.”

Local favorites like Hoehn’s Bakery and the Batch Bake Shop find themselves in good company in Baltimore, which is joined by other cities, such as Lexington, N.C., and its Historic Barbecue Trail, and the sweet scent of apple pie from Julian, CA.

