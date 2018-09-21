  • WJZ 13On Air

ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — The woman who opened fire at a Rite Aid distribution center, killing three people, had reportedly been diagnosed with a mental illness years ago.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said Friday that Snochia Moseley was diagnosed with a mental illness in 2016.

He would not give any more specifics about her diagnosis.

Gahler said Moseley had become increasingly agitated, and relatives had been concerned for her well being.

Moseley reportedly used a 9mm Glock that she legally purchased in March, and fired a total of 13 rounds.

She died after shooting herself twice in the head.

Investigators still don’t have a motive for this shooting, and Gahler says they probably won’t because Moseley killed herself.

A community vigil is set for Friday night at the Cranberry United Methodist Church. A fund to support the families has been set up with the Victoria Russell Foundation. Click here if you would like to donate to help the victims.

What We Know:

  • Three people were killed, three others injured in a workplace shooting in Harford County.
  • The shooting happened at the Rite Aid Distribution Center near Aberdeen.
  • The call came in to police at 9:06 a.m. 
  • The lone female shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
  • Sheriff says suspect had been diagnosed with mental illness.

