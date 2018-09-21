ADELPHI, Md. (WJZ/AP) — The University System of Maryland Board of Regents released its investigation findings into University of Maryland football player Jordan McNair’s death Friday.

The independent investigation finds University of Maryland culpable in the death of Terrapins football player Jordan McNair.

The report is classified as an “Independent Evaluation of Procedures and Protocols Related To the June 2018 Death of a University of Maryland Football Student-athlete,”

The findings were shared with McNair’s family before they shared the report with the public.

McNair died of heat stroke after a workout for the University of Maryland’s football program in May.

The board had two investigations running, one into the death of McNair and a commission to investigate the culture of UMCP football program.

The board voted August 17 to take over the investigations.

The University also apologized, taking legal and moral responsibility for McNair’s death, releasing a statement of apology August 14.

“The university accepts legal and moral responsibility for the mistakes that our training staff made on that fateful workout day,” said University of Maryland President Wallace D. Loh during a press conference.

McNair’s parents have spoken out against the head coach, DJ Durkin, who is still on administrative leave.

“Our son’s death cannot and should not be a political football for competing factions or agendas or to settle prior scores,” the parents of Jordan McNair wrote in a statement.