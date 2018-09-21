ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Authorities have identified the three people killed and three others injured when Snochia Moseley opened fire at a Rite Aid distribution center in Harford County, just south of Aberdeen.

45-year-old Sunday Aguda, 41-year-old Brindra Giri, and 41-year-old Hayleen Reyes were the three killed in the shooting.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said Aguda was shot outside, and the two female victims were shot inside the business.

19-year-old Hassan Mitchell, 45-year-old Wilfredo Villegas, and 45-year-old Acharya Purna were the three surviving victims who were shot by Moseley.

A community vigil is set for Friday night at the Cranberry United Methodist Church. Click here if you would like to donate to help the victims of this shooting.

Investigators still don’t have a motive for this shooting.

“There’s no way to make sense of the senseless. We’re never going to make sense of it,” said Gahler.

