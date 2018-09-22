  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMCBS This Morning: Saturday
    10:00 AMSalute To Ray Lewis Parade
    12:00 PMACC Blitz
    12:30 PMCollege Football
    View All Programs
Filed Under:ray lewis, Ray Lewis Parade

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The parade for Ravens Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis starts Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

The parade comes the day before the Ravens take on the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium on September 23.

The event is free and open to the public. The parade will start at 10 a.m. at Key Hwy. and Light St.

The festivities will continue to Baltimore City Hall/War Memorial Plaza, where Mayor Pugh and Ray Lewis will speak before a fan fest begins.

WJZ will air the parade in its entirety on wjz.com and on channel 13 starting at 10 a.m.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s