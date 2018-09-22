BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The parade for Ravens Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis starts Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

The parade comes the day before the Ravens take on the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium on September 23.

The event is free and open to the public. The parade will start at 10 a.m. at Key Hwy. and Light St.

The festivities will continue to Baltimore City Hall/War Memorial Plaza, where Mayor Pugh and Ray Lewis will speak before a fan fest begins.

WJZ will air the parade in its entirety on wjz.com and on channel 13 starting at 10 a.m.

