CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Police Department are continuing their investigation into a domestic-related murder-suicide at the Charlestown Retirement Community in Catonsville Friday afternoon.

Officers were called out just before 2 p.m. to Charlestown Retirement Community located in the 700 block of Maiden Choice Ln. in Catonsville for a shooting.

Two elderly adults were found dead in the parking lot.

The suspect, identified as Clifford Wilson Terry, 78, wheeled his recently injured wife, Mary Kathleen Black Terry, 79, out to their car in a wheelchair.

Once at the car he shot his wife once in the upper body, killing her, then turned the gun on himself, also shooting himself once in the upper body, according to police.

The couple lived in the independent living area of the community and were permitted to legally possess a firearm, which was found at the scene.

Police can confirm the gun was not stolen.

Chopper 13 was over the scene, and crime scene tape was set up in the parking lot.

Police said it was not an active shooter situation, and there is no “danger” to the community. They are still looking for a motive, which is currently unknown.

