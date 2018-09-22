BALTIMORE, MD – Baltimore City Police are investigating a shooting in East Baltimore that caused a barricade situation and left one man injured.

Police were called to the 400 block of East 20th Street for a reported shooting around 12:02 a.m. Saturday where they located a victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the shoulder and foot.

Investigators believe the man was visiting a friend at the location when he was shot by a male suspect. The suspect then proceeded to barricade himself into an apartment on the block.

Swat officers were called to the location where they were able to make entry and arrest the suspect without incident.

Detectives are currently interviewing the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook