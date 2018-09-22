  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:30 AMWJZ Sat News @ 7:30AM
    08:00 AMCBS This Morning: Saturday
    10:00 AMSalute To Ray Lewis Parade
    12:00 PMACC Blitz
    12:30 PMCollege Football
    View All Programs
A man is in custody after shooting someone and barricading himself in a nearby apartment.
Filed Under:20th Street, Baltimore Barricade, Shooting

BALTIMORE, MD –  Baltimore City Police are investigating a shooting in East Baltimore that caused a barricade situation and left one man injured.

Police were called to the 400 block of East 20th Street for a reported shooting around 12:02 a.m. Saturday where they located a victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the shoulder and foot.

Investigators believe the man was visiting a friend at the location when he was shot by a male suspect. The suspect then proceeded to barricade himself into an apartment on the block.

Swat officers were called to the location where they were able to make entry and arrest the suspect without incident.

Detectives are currently interviewing the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s