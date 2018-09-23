  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Fatal Hit-And-Run, Local TV

GAINESVILLE, Md. (AP) — Police say a Maryland teenager was killed after a driver struck him and then drove away.

The 17-year-old boy, a family member and a co-worker had been working on a sealcoat job on a driveway in Gainesville early Saturday when the teen was struck.

Prince William County police said the boy and the family member were in a parked truck facing in the wrong direction. When a car approached the truck, they feared a collision and got out. Police said the boy tried to cross the eastbound lanes and was hit as the car swerved around the parked truck.

Police are trying to identify the driver of the white 4-door sedan. They did not release the name of the teen who was killed.

