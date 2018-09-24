OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Five suspects have been indicted in the shooting at an Owings Mills Target store in March, following a lengthy investigation.

Detectives have determined that the incident stemmed from an intended robbery, following a a sale set up on the “OfferUp” app.

One of the suspects, Travonne Smith, listed an item for sale on “OfferUp” and planned to meet with another suspect, Elexis Turner at the Target for the sale.

Smith brought Kaneil Vaughn with him for the meeting.

Turner plotted with her boyfriend, Deion Petty, and Ronald Williams, to rob Smith of the merchandise that he intended to sell.

Deion Larmont Petty

Elexis Milahn Turner

Kaneil Krashawn Vaughn

Ronald Anthony Williams

Travonne Jamal Smith

Smith sat with Turner at a table in the Target Cafe while she inspected the item for sale. She distracted him while Petty grabbed Smith from behind.

Vaughn saw what was happening and fired his gun, hitting the wall behind Smith and Petty.

Williams jumped in, and with Petty, punched and kicked Smith as Vaughn fled the Target.

Turner took Smith’s phone and the item he was selling and fled with Petty and Williams. Smith also fled, following the incident.

Travonne Smith is charged with obstruction and hindering, and making a false statement to an officer. Smith has since posted bond.

The shooter, Kaneil Vaughn, was charged with attempted first degree murder, first degree assault, and several firearm-related charges. He remains held without bail.

Petty, Turner, and Williams have all been charged with robbery, second degree assault, misdemeanor theft, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

While Turner has been released on bond, Petty and Williams remain held without bail.

