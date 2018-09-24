ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. (WJZ) — The violent gang MS-13 has its roots in El Salvador, but its members stretch into the U.S., including here in Maryland.

“We have arrested more than 70 of the estimated 150 to 200 gang members who have been roaming the streets of our jurisdiction,” said Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh.

Those arrests ramped up after three people were murdered by MS-13 gang members last fall in Anne Arundel county.

Now, the county’s law enforcement agencies have received a $500,000 grant from Gov. Larry Hogan to intensify pressure on MS-13, and target “the head of the snake that profits from creating and maintaining criminal organizations,” AACO PD Chief Timothy Altomare said..

The money will be spent on software to collect and share gang activities with other jurisdictions in Maryland, and to cover travel expenses for investigators to chase down suspects in other states.

“So that we keep the heat up and the bad guys still see us show up in other regions of the country,” for crimes committed an aaco, and hope to outrun.

