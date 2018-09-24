BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Officers were called to North Mount Street on Monday for a reported shooting.

When the officers arrived, they found a 34-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

The man is the city’s 216th homicide victim.

216 People Were Murdered In Baltimore This Year, So Far

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

