BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A man who authorities say appeared in gang promotional music videos and admitted to murdering at least two people pleaded guilty to taking part in gang activities.

Dontray “Gambino” Johnson pleaded guilty on Tuesday to racketeering and drug conspiracies related to his participation in the “Murdaland Mafia Piru,” or MMP, a subset of the Bloods gang.

If the court accepts the plea agreement, Johnson will be sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Johnson admits that he was a member of the MMP, and participated in the gang’s activities, including murder, extortion, robbery, witness tampering and retaliation, money laundering, and dealing drugs.

Specifically, Johnson admits that on November 22, 2012, he murdered MMP member Antoine “Poopy” Ellis in the 200 block of North Forest Park Ave., because he had shown disloyalty to MMP.

On September 29, 2015, Johnson said he also murdered MMP member Brian “Nutty B” Johnson because he refused to pay gang dues that Johnson was collecting for an MMP member.

Johnson was featured in two rap videos that were posted to social media in 2013. The first video, “Boy You Lying,” was posted to “enhance the gang’s status, intimidate rivals, and discourage anyone from selling drugs in MMP territory without paying its members,” according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

A second video, “Str8 Mobbin,” was posted to assert the gang’s dominance over its drug territories.

A search warrant of Johnson’s home in Owings Mills recovered 28 grams of heroin, 70 rounds of ammunition, a bulletproof vest, cash, and an “owe sheet” with a log of drug debts owed by MMP members and associates.

According to Johnson’s plea agreement and court documents, the MMP was modeled after the Italian Mafia, and was organized hierarchically, with “the Don,” at the top and various “Bosses,” “Underbosses,” “Capos,” “Lieutenants,” and “Mobsters” underneath.

For many years, the MMP has controlled the drug trade in areas of northwest Baltimore City and Baltimore County, including Forest Park, Windsor Mill, Gwynn Oak, Howard Park, Woodlawn, and Walbrook Junction.

MMP’s members made their money through drug trafficking and using violence and threats of violence to intimidate or retaliate against witnesses, protect the gang’s territories, enforce debts, and eliminate rivals.

