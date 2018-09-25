BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An underground fire in downtown Baltimore has led to one first responder being injured, and caused four manholes to explode.

A portion of N. Charles St. near Lexington St. is closed as firefighters worked to put out the underground fire.

Video shows plumes of thick, black smoke emitting from a manhole in downtown Baltimore caused by an underground fire.

Linda Hassan, who recorded the video at N. Charles and Lexington Streets, said her car was parked right in front of “David and David’s Cafe.”

“Thought it was actually my car on fire, turned and said no it couldn’t be, and looked and saw the smoke,” she said. “Just about within 30 seconds, we saw flames coming up with that.“

The fire caused four manholes to explode, and a firefighter/paramedic was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. Two firetrucks were also damaged.

Those living in the nearby apartment building were among those asked to evacuate as a precaution.

“Yeah, everybody was running, the restaurants, everywhere,” said Michelle Mack. “It sounded like a bomb to me.“

BGE crews are on scene to inspect their equipment, though they haven’t been able to find any issues at this time.

Fire crews say they have the flames under control, but the area was evacuated as a precaution.

It’s not the first underground fire the area this year.

Back in February, smoke from an underground fire less than a quarter mile away sparked carbon monoxide scares.

In June, a similar scenario in the same region.

The underground fire caused two manhole covers to explode, and damaged a quarter mile of electrical cable.

The cause of this latest fire remains under investigation.

