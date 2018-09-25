HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office said 26-year-old Snochia Moseley had been diagnosed with acute schizophrenia.

They said she answered no to questions about whether she had a mental illness when filling out paperwork to purchase a handgun.

Moseley opened fire Thursday at the distribution center in Perryman where she worked. Three people were killed, three others were injured.

Moseley then killed herself.

