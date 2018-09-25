BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A warm front crossed the region today and brought humid, nearly summer-like air mass back into the region.

Most of the rain was north and west of Baltimore Tuesday, and flooding was evident in parts of New Jersey and New England.

Wednesday, a cold front will cross the area by later in the afternoon and with that a good chance of showers, and in a few spots, a strong-to-severe thunderstorm.

Much cooler temperatures will move our way, as the area drops from 84-degrees Wednesday, to about 68-degrees on Thursday.

Drier air will filter in but not until later in the day Friday. The weekend is also looking drier and pleasant.

