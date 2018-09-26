ANNE ARUNDEL CO.. Md. (WJZ) — A local man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his girlfriend after her body was found in the back of his mini-van.

26-year-old Edgar Franklin Manning IV has been charged with first and second-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Megan Burdeaux.

Police began investigating just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, after receiving information that Burdeaux was missing, and may have been murdered by her boyfriend, Manning.

Authorities also got information that she may still be in Manning’s vehicle.

Just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday, the Fugitive Apprehension Team located Manning’s Chevy mini-van near Sappington Station Rd. and Burns Crossing Rd. in Odenton.

The officers went up to Manning, he reportedly began fighting with police, and was then taken into custody.

When police searched the mini-van, they found the body of Burdeaux in the back of the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say their investigation found that Burdeaux and Manning got into an argument Monday night while they were in the 8000 block of Ritchie Highway in Pasadena.

During the argument, police say Manning assaulted Burdeaux, leading to her death.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is set to perform an autopsy on Burdeaux’s body to determine an exact cause of death.

Police say they are continuing to investigate, and anyone with information is asked to call the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at (410) 222-4731. Those who want to remain anonymous can also call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line (410) 222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers

