PRINCE GEORGE’S CO., Md. (WJZ) — A crash involving a cement truck near Fort Washington has left several injured and closed a portion of the roadway.

Prince George’s County spokesman Mark Brady tweeted out that there were “critical life-threatening injuries” following a crash on Route 210 at East Swann Creek Rd.

The crash led to a cement truck being overturned, and a vehicle being stuck underneath the cement truck.

Two adults were extricated from the vehicle underneath the cement truck and flown to area trauma centers.

Another adult and two children were treated at the scene.

Crews are working to clear the scene, but only one lane of traffic is getting by on the southbound and northbound lanes.

