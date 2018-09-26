BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Two pedestrians were struck in the Social Security office parking lot in Baltimore County, just west of Baltimore City, Wednesday morning.

Baltimore County Police are on scene at 6401 Security Boulevard where the people were struck while they were walking to work.

Both of the pedestrians were taken to the hospital — one is critically injured and one has minor injuries.

An eyewitness said the accident happened around 5:45 a.m.

