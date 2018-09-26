BALTIMORE (WJZ) — So let’s discuss the weekend. I know it is only Wednesday but that little bit of blue sky and sunshine yesterday afternoon kinda got me “going” if you know what I mean. (Not that all of us aren’t sitting on “GO” ready for a weekend of nice weather.) So here is the deal.

We are really seeing some good consistency in the outlook. I have pointed out, many times, that consistency in a forecast is a real measure of how solid of ground it is on. Note that I say ” good” consistency, not “great.” There is now one little bump on the road to the fine weekend. It involves the cold front sliding by today. It will move down to the Southeast but not far enough on Friday to keep a quick moving Low from giving us a few clouds and maybe a shower, especially, on the DelMarVa that day. Looks like that Low, with its counterclockwise flow, will power the front further away from us and a clear, calm weekend the result. (That trend should carry through Monday for those of you who by profession, retail or service industry, may have that day off.)

Good consistency. Let’s hope by tomorrow it will be GREAT consistency.. I do not want to sit on Go, I want to GO!

MB!

