  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
By Marty Bass
Filed Under:Marty Bass Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — So let’s discuss the weekend. I know it is only Wednesday but that little bit of blue sky and sunshine yesterday afternoon kinda got me “going” if you know what I mean. (Not that all of us aren’t sitting on “GO” ready for a weekend of nice weather.) So here is the deal.

We are really seeing some good consistency in the outlook. I have pointed out, many times, that consistency in a forecast is a real measure of how solid of ground it is on. Note that I say ” good” consistency, not “great.” There is now one little bump on the road to the fine weekend. It involves the cold front sliding by today. It will move down to the Southeast but not far enough on Friday to keep a quick moving Low from giving us a few clouds and maybe a shower, especially, on the DelMarVa that day. Looks like that Low, with its counterclockwise flow,  will power the front further away from us and a clear, calm weekend the result. (That trend should carry through Monday for those of you who by profession, retail or service industry, may have that day off.)

Good consistency. Let’s hope by tomorrow it will be GREAT consistency.. I do not want to sit on Go, I want to GO!

MB!

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s