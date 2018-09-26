BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Showers and gusty thunderstorms crossed the region between 5 and 9 p.m. Wednesday evening, as a cold front moved through.

Much cooler air is on the way, with a wave of low pressure along that front will likely bring another round of light rain later Thursday night and into Friday morning.

Things will slowly clear just in time for the weekend. It’s looking very nice for both Saturday and Sunday, as well as early next week.

