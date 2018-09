DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are looking for Christina Nicole Police, 24. She was last seen just after noon Thursday afternoon.

Christina is 5’8″, 265 lbs. She was last seen wearing an orange shirt and grey shorts in the 2100 block of Willow Spring Road in Dundalk, Md.

She has brown, shoulder length hair and brown eyes.

Police believe she may be at risk. If you have seen her, contact the police by calling 911 or 410-307-2020.