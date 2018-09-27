BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Community Mediation Center honored Baltimore citizens Thursday night for their work as volunteers and leaders in the community.

“Thank you for joining us in celebrating the hard work that we, along with so many others, are doing on behalf of peace in Baltimore City. By being here, you are showing your commitment to help us all #BMorePeaceful. It’s awe-inspiring and something truly to be celebrated,” Shantay Guy, CEO, and Brandon Scott, BCMC Board President and Baltimore city council member, said in a statement to the celebration.

The Baltimore Community Mediation Center work includes helping neighborhoods and organization through workforce development organizations, and training volunteer mediators to work within communities.

The celebration was geared toward recognizing the work being done in Baltimore to change the community for the better and included a silent auction to raise funds.

The event included musical performances by Western High School Band, spoken word performances by Jay Lewis and Mohamed Tall, with Dewmore Baltimore.

The Partner of the Year: Civic Works’ Baltimore Center for Green Centers

Volunteer of the Year: Miller J. Roberts III, a volunteer with the BCMC since September 2017.

Peacemaker of the Year: Letrice Grant, co-organizer of Baltimore Ceasefire.

Peacemaker of the Year: Cody Elizabeth Handy, teacher in Baltimore advocating for childhood literacy and Ceasefire 365 ambassador.

Peacemaker of the Year: Ralph More, facilitator of the Racial Justice Circle and VP of By Peaceful Means, a part of the Peace Camp.

Peacemaker of the Year: Nawal Rajeh, co-founder of Peace Camp, summer program in Baltimore utilizing arts, games and literacy to teach conflict resolution skills for youth ages 6-13.

Peacemaker of the Year: SMonique Smith, advocate for missing and abducted children, host of Maryland’s First Annual Missing Person Day among other causes.