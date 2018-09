BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are trying to identify the man in the picture below.

The man was last seen at the Wells Fargo Bank at 5701 Reisterstown Road.

He is described to be in his 50’s, approximately 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 160 lbs.

If you have any information on the identity of the man in this picture please contact detectives at 410-366-6341.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook